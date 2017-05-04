56-year-old man dies in boating accident over the weekend
A 56-year-old Berks County man died Friday night after his boat capsized on Blue Marsh Lake, AP reports. Two other men in the 14-foot motorized boat reached shore, said Jeff Piscanio, chief ranger at Blue Marsh Lake and recreation area.
