1 killed in fatal crash at Point Pleasant Beach boat race

10 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

A fatal boating accident led to the cancellation of the highly anticipated Offshore Grand Prix boat race along the Jersey shore. News 12 New Jersey in a tweet reported one person was killed and two people severely injured in the accident on the south end of the beach.

