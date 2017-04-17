You're invited to try canal boating for free on Sunday
Drifters Waterway Holidays and the Canal and River Trust are hosting taster sessions on Sunday, April 23, at 19 locations across England and Wales. Venues hosting the sessions include Anglo Welsh Holidays at Mill Lane, Great Haywood; Countrywide Cruisers at The Wharf, Brewood; and Black Prince Holidays at Festival Park Marina, Etruria.
