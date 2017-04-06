Woman who lost arm in boat incident says she is - a shell of who I was'
The woman whose right arm was severed in a 2015 boating incident on Boston Harbor gave emotional testimony in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, detailing how the injury has altered her life. "The things that made me, me were gone," Nicole Berthiaume wrote in a victim impact statement released by Suffolk County prosecutors.
