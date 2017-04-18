Trio of swimmers took on treacherous Humber crossing

READY TO GO: Organiser Norman Solari, second from right, makes a last minute check on the swimmers, from left, Ted... PETE Winchester, his body covered in a foaming, greasy slime, dragged his weary legs through the last few yards of surf, grinned and announced: "I feel great, I really do." On August 12, 1975 his joy was well justified as, before cheering crowds who thronged the Brighton slipway at Cleethorpes, he rode on the back of a tractor following a three-hour swim across the Humber mouth from Spurn.

