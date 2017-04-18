Trio of swimmers took on treacherous ...

Trio of swimmers took on treacherous Humber crossing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: This Is Grimsby

READY TO GO: Organiser Norman Solari, second from right, makes a last minute check on the swimmers, from left, Ted... PETE Winchester, his body covered in a foaming, greasy slime, dragged his weary legs through the last few yards of surf, grinned and announced: "I feel great, I really do." On August 12, 1975 his joy was well justified as, before cheering crowds who thronged the Brighton slipway at Cleethorpes, he rode on the back of a tractor following a three-hour swim across the Humber mouth from Spurn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Grimsby.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC