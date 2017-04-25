Tributes flow for Uncle Willie, victi...

Tributes flow for Uncle Willie, victim of tragic boat accident in Manukau Harbour

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

William Ruarangi's boat is thought to have capsized throwing he and his daughter into the waters of the Manukau Harbour on April 19. The victim of a tragic boating accident has been identified after his body was hauled to shore by three boys in Auckland on Wednesday. Police have confirmed the body found in Wattle Bay was that of 52-year-old William Ruarangi, the man they had been searching for after he went missing in the Manukau Harbour last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,622,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC