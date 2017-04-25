Tributes flow for Uncle Willie, victim of tragic boat accident in Manukau Harbour
William Ruarangi's boat is thought to have capsized throwing he and his daughter into the waters of the Manukau Harbour on April 19. The victim of a tragic boating accident has been identified after his body was hauled to shore by three boys in Auckland on Wednesday. Police have confirmed the body found in Wattle Bay was that of 52-year-old William Ruarangi, the man they had been searching for after he went missing in the Manukau Harbour last week.
