The FloatnThang Proves to Be a Hit at Lake Havasu Boatshow
When Doug Masi, inventor of the FloatnThang, first brought his multi-use floating device on the market, he expected it to be a hit. However, he didn't expect that the entire inventory of the FloatnThang would sell out on the very first day! Prior to its public release, the FloatnThang had already been tested and approved by friends and family, but now the unique product has gained the approval of hundreds of others.
