Te Anau Boating Club opens new emergency jetty
A new work jetty is being built in the Te Anau Boat Clubs marina, along with a portion of the marina widened. The "maintenance/emergency jetty" has been installed at a total cost of about $50,000 by Te Anau Boating Club, as part of ongoing upgrades to their lakeside marina in the town.
