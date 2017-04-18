Stormy Weather: Boating Death Brings State Cold Water Warning
After a man died tragically last week falling from a boat into the frigid waters of Long Island Sound, state officials are reminding residents of the real dangers of cold water boating. The state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued a reminder that that, though air temperature is rising, water temperatures in Long Island Sound are still in the mid- to upper-40s.
