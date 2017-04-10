Siren Marine Receives $50,000 Innovat...

Siren Marine Receives $50,000 Innovation Voucher Grant

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Boating

Siren Marine LLC, a pioneer in Connected Boata technology based in Newport, Rhode Island, was recently awarded a $50,000 Innovation Voucher Grant from Rhode Island Commerce Corp. in a program designed to help small, innovative companies partner with research and development centers at top universities, medical centers or research facilities. This grant will allow Siren Marine to partner with the highly respected New England Institute of Technology in the development of wireless transceivers and sensors for the Siren Marine proprietary Internet of Things boat monitoring and tracking system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC