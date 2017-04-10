Siren Marine Receives $50,000 Innovation Voucher Grant
Siren Marine LLC, a pioneer in Connected Boata technology based in Newport, Rhode Island, was recently awarded a $50,000 Innovation Voucher Grant from Rhode Island Commerce Corp. in a program designed to help small, innovative companies partner with research and development centers at top universities, medical centers or research facilities. This grant will allow Siren Marine to partner with the highly respected New England Institute of Technology in the development of wireless transceivers and sensors for the Siren Marine proprietary Internet of Things boat monitoring and tracking system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC