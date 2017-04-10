Siren Marine Receives $50,000 Innovation Voucher Grant

Siren Marine LLC, a pioneer in Connected Boata technology based in Newport, Rhode Island, was recently awarded a $50,000 Innovation Voucher Grant from Rhode Island Commerce Corp. in a program designed to help small, innovative companies partner with research and development centers at top universities, medical centers or research facilities. This grant will allow Siren Marine to partner with the highly respected New England Institute of Technology in the development of wireless transceivers and sensors for the Siren Marine proprietary Internet of Things boat monitoring and tracking system.

