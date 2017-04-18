Rental company operator pleads guilty to charges from fatal 2016 OC boating accident
The operator of Ocean City Water Sports LLC has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the August 2016 boating accident death of a 9-year-old New Jersey boy. Online court records show that Tyler Barnes, 33, pleaded guilty on failing to have required equipment on a vessel, failure to keep records and renting an improperly equipped vessel.
