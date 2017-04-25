Regatta Point boaters to bring kayaking to Coes Pond

The Parks and Recreation Commission has given Regatta Point Community Sailing permission to operate a trial boating program at Coes Pond this summer. Regatta Point Community Sailing, which has been providing various boating programs on Lake Quinsigamond since 1960, is looking to start a small satellite program on Coes Pond, according to Lucas Markgen, who is with the group.

