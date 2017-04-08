Power squadron does boat checks

Power squadron does free boating safety inspections Boaters can get ready for warm weather by having their vessels checked Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2nWtUpB Leonard LaPorte figures he and his crew from the Port Huron Sail and Power Squadron saved several boaters from tickets and fines. Members of the organization were at Central Middle School on Saturday, conducting free boating safety checks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.