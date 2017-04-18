Oregon's Jacob Wall Grabs Lead In Bassmaster College Western Regional On Shasta
Sixteen teams showed up today at Lake Shasta to test their bass fishing skills by competing in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Western Regional presented by Bass Pro Shops. Jacob Wall from the University of Oregon stormed to the lead with a five-bass limit of spotted bass that weighed 15 pounds, 1 ounce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FishingWorld.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC