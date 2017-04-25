Officials: 2 men killed in Pickwick Dam boating accident
News outlets report that 32-year-old Casey Cox and 69-year-old Michael Ray Terry, both of Chester County, died Wednesday afternoon. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Doug Markham says officers believe the boat was on the lake side of the dam and went through the spillway.
