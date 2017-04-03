ODNR continues to support safety on Ohio's waterways
Twenty-three Ohio communities will receive a total of $568,632.80 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to support local marine patrol units. Provided by the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft, these assistance funds represent a continuing effort to keep Ohio waterways safe and enhance recreational boating experiences.
