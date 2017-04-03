O U U U O O U Oa OaO1O O O O O O Uoeo USOaU O U Uoe U...O1O O ...

Gulf Craft showcases samples of its innovative yachts series at this year's Singapore Yacht Show, which runs from 6-9 April, presenting its long-range Nomad 65 and family-oriented Majesty 48 yachts at the event. Singapore is gradually becoming one of the world's premier cruising destinations, with an international clientele and regional newcomers to the boating scene drawn to the surrounding growing marine support infrastructure and excellent, vast cruising grounds.

