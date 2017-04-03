Navionics Functionality Available Now on Lowrance, Simrad and B&G...
Egersund, Norway and Wareham, Mass. April 4, 2017 Navico, a leading provider of marine electronics under the Lowrance, Simrad and B&G brands, and Navionics, the leader in content and location-based services for the recreational boating and outdoor markets, have collaborated to make several new features available to customers using Navionics charts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ocean Navigator.
