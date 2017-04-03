Navionics Functionality Available Now on Lowrance, Simrad and B&G...

Navionics Functionality Available Now...

2 hrs ago

Egersund, Norway and Wareham, Mass. April 4, 2017 Navico, a leading provider of marine electronics under the Lowrance, Simrad and B&G brands, and Navionics, the leader in content and location-based services for the recreational boating and outdoor markets, have collaborated to make several new features available to customers using Navionics charts.

