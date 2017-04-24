Mother of daughter killed in fatal Lake George boating crash testifies

The mother of Charlotte McCue got up on the stand today, at certain points she could not hold back tears and cried out in pain as she had to recall what happened the night last July when Police say Alex West while driving a boat struck the McCue family's wooden boat on Lake George, killing 8-year-old Charlotte. While recalling the night that started out as a nice family outing on Lake George Courtney McCue told the jury that her daughter Charlotte was sleeping on her lap and the next thing she saw was a boat flying through the air.

