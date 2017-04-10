Marlins plan bronze statue of Fernand...

Marlins plan bronze statue of Fernandez on ballpark plaza

15 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

The Marlins are planning a memorial to their late ace that will stand at least nine feet high, team president David Samson said Thursday. Fernandez and two others died in a boat crash last September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

