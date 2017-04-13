Man pleads guilty in boating accident in which woman lost her arm
The man operating a boat during a gruesome 2015 accident on Boston Harbor in which a 19-year-old woman lost her right arm pleaded guilty Thursday to criminal charges stemming from the incident.
