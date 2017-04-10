Man pleads guilty in 2015 Boston Harbor boating accident
A man charged in a Boston Harbor boating accident that caused a 19-year-old woman to lose her right arm has been sentenced to 200 hours of community service working with amputees. Alexander Williams pleaded guilty Thursday to negligent operation, furnishing alcohol to minors and tampering with evidence.
