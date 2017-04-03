Law enforcement agencies from across the state train on the Columbia River
"At the basic academy you get no marine law enforcement training whatsoever so here in this class we've got 44 hours jammed into about four days," said Deputy Wade Hilliard with the Grant County Sheriff's Office, also an instructor for the course. About 17 different agencies from across the state are learning boat operational skills, how to tow boats and also how to enforce the law on the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC