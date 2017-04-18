Lake San Antonio hosts big Easter weekend re-opening
South Monterey County >> Visitors flooded into Lake San Antonio's south shore for the Easter weekend as the newly replenished county-owned reservoir was opened to visitors for the first time in two years. Except for a couple of weekends last year when the lake was still at historic low water levels, last weekend's “soft” or limited re-opening was the first time Lake San Antonio was open for business since summer 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC