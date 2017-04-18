Lake San Antonio hosts big Easter weekend re-opening

South Monterey County >> Visitors flooded into Lake San Antonio's south shore for the Easter weekend as the newly replenished county-owned reservoir was opened to visitors for the first time in two years. Except for a couple of weekends last year when the lake was still at historic low water levels, last weekend's “soft” or limited re-opening was the first time Lake San Antonio was open for business since summer 2015.

