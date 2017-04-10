Jet skier missing after Lake Lanier boating accident
Law enforcement will resume their search on Tuesday for a jet skier who went missing on Lake Lanier after a boating accident. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, along with other local agencies searched for the boater Monday night but, after they were unable to find him, they said they would resume their search at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
