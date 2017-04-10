Islesboro | $200,000
Born and raised on the island of Islesboro, some 2 A1 2 miles from the mainland, I grew up exposed to the complexities and isolation of island living. For those who do not know our island community, it is located in Penobscot Bay, a twenty-minute ferry ride from Lincolnville Beach in one of the premier boating areas on the Atlantic coast.
