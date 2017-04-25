Iowa DNR Talks Safety Ahead of Boating Season
As spring temperatures warm up more people will be getting outside and participating in outdoor activities like boating. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources wants people to remember safety tips if you decide to take a boat out onto the water.
