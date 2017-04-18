Hunt Jet boats boast extra boost for outdoors adventure
The Hunt Jet craft, designed by Wakefield man Andy Bowron, has been in high demand by hunters and boat enthusiasts from Invercargill to Canada. A Nelson boatbuilder's full throttle hunting accessory has sold outdoors enthusiasts up the river - and customers are extremely grateful.
