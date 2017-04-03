House designates Ohio Goes Boating Month

State Representatives Steven Arndt and Tom Patton applauded the Ohio House's passage of legislation they jointly sponsored that designates June as Ohio Goes Boating Month, which aims to highlight Ohio's thriving boating and tourism industry. In an effort to bring attention to the region's many lakes and beaches, legislators introduced House Bill 84 to underscore the importance of the state's boating industry, which accounts for $3.6 billion in economic impact for Ohio.

