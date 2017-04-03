House designates Ohio Goes Boating Month

House designates Ohio Goes Boating Month

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Beacon

State Representatives Steven Arndt and Tom Patton applauded the Ohio House's passage of legislation they jointly sponsored that designates June as Ohio Goes Boating Month, which aims to highlight Ohio's thriving boating and tourism industry. In an effort to bring attention to the region's many lakes and beaches, legislators introduced House Bill 84 to underscore the importance of the state's boating industry, which accounts for $3.6 billion in economic impact for Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
News Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16) May '16 SWAT practices there 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Tornado
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,372 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC