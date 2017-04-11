FS Project Dreamboat - Boston Whaler Grind, MCU Fishing Excursion
This week, on Florida Sportsman Project Dreamboat, Brian and the fiberglass crew at MCU continue grindin' and glassin' on the 18 Boston Whaler project; part of the MCU team heads for blue water, skippin' out for a day of tournament fishing; and FS Boating Editor George LaBonte heads out with Emma Thomas aboard her custom runaround, to discuss how she fully restored the boat from the ground up.
