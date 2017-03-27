Former police inspector unravels Lanc...

Former police inspector unravels Lancashire boating tragedy tale

20 hrs ago

A FORMER policeman has completed a poignant account of an often-forgotten boating tragedy in the Lake District which claimed the lives of five Sunday school teachers from Nelson. Retired inspector Ray Greenhow was surprised how little evidence had survived of the Derwentwater Disaster, of August 1898, where a boating accident on the lake saw Lomeshaye Mill workers Helena Clegg, Frances Crossley, Nancy Pickles, Mary Alice Reed and Mary Jane Smith all drown.

