Flood-stage river causes several boats to capsize in Barry County

22 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Authorities in Barry County responded to several reports of boaters who capsized Sunday afternoon while attempting to navigate the Thornapple River. High water levels, fast currents and multiple downed trees created heightened risk for kayak and canoe users throughout the day, while low water temperatures posed an additional threat of hypothermia.

