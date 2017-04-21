Fatal boating accident still under probe; no alcohol involved

A fatal collision between two bass boats on the Little River on April 9 did not involve alcohol or other impairing substances, according to N.C. Wildlife Law Enforcement. Franklin D. Forbes, 53, of Elizabeth City, was killed in the collision, which occurred near the mouth of Halls Creek around 12:10 p.m., according to N.C. Wildlife Enforcement Office John Beardsley.

