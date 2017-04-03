Facing a threat from mussel invasion, managers right to restrict watercraft

After initially banning all boating on Narraguinnep Reservoir, operators eased that ban to allow small, non-motorized craft, including canoes, kayaks, rafts, windsurfing boards, sailboards, paddleboards, float tubes and inner tubes, That was a sensible and generous response to the threat of small, invasive mussels that could cripple local ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.