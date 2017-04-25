Dragon Boat 101: Riverfront Recapture Offering Courses On Connecticut River
Catering to an increased interest in dragon-boat racing, Riverfront Recapture has expanded its range of spring and summer rowing courses, which will introduce beginning rowers to the basics and the communal-workout pleasures of the sport. "We're trying to generate a little more interest in dragon boating, so we developed" these classes, says William Sullivan, director of adventure programs at Riverfront Recapture.
