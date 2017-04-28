Defense in Alex West trial points out errors in crash reconstruction report
"If you can't even bother to get measurements accurate what can we rely on what you're saying," Katie Conklin, one of Alex West's attorneys, said. Conklin says the defense will bring to the stand an expert in boating reconstruction who she says is more qualified than the expert who conducted the crash reconstruction for police.
