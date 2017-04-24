DEC Protecting Bald Eagle Nest
As boating season approaches, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation remind boaters to observe the signage, buoys and various motorized boating restrictions in place around Strawberry Island in the Niagara River.
