Cyclone Cook: Boaties warned to watch for weather

17 hrs ago

As the last weekend of the summer boating season approaches, Coastguard urges boaties to be prepared and check the forecast before going out. An already storm-battered North Island is expected to receive more heavy weather during Easter weekend as Cyclone Cook - a category three storm - makes its way to New Zealand from New Caledonia.

