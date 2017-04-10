Cyclone Cook: Boaties warned to watch for weather
As the last weekend of the summer boating season approaches, Coastguard urges boaties to be prepared and check the forecast before going out. An already storm-battered North Island is expected to receive more heavy weather during Easter weekend as Cyclone Cook - a category three storm - makes its way to New Zealand from New Caledonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC