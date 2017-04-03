Clayton to host annual boat show this weekend

Starting Friday, the Cerow Recreation Park Arena will be filled with boats, business and information booths with one thing in mind - the start of the 2017 boating season. The event at the arena, 615 East Line Road, will include pontoons-flat-bottom boats with hollow cylinders for support - runabouts, which are small motorboats, and fishing boats, made in all shapes and sizes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.