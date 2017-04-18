Charges appear headed for dismissal in boating death

OREGON – Misdemeanor DUI and reckless driving charges filed against an Oregon businessman whose boat collided with another in June, resulting in the death of Rockford woman, likely will be dismissed for lack of evidence, Ogle County State's Attorney Eric Morrow confirmed. Marc W. Mongan, 47, was piloting an 18-foot motorboat on the Rock River about 3 miles north of Oregon on June 24 when he collided around 8:40 p.m. with pontoon boat driven by David D. Daily, 53, of Leaf River.

