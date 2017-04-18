Charges appear headed for dismissal in boating death
OREGON – Misdemeanor DUI and reckless driving charges filed against an Oregon businessman whose boat collided with another in June, resulting in the death of Rockford woman, likely will be dismissed for lack of evidence, Ogle County State's Attorney Eric Morrow confirmed. Marc W. Mongan, 47, was piloting an 18-foot motorboat on the Rock River about 3 miles north of Oregon on June 24 when he collided around 8:40 p.m. with pontoon boat driven by David D. Daily, 53, of Leaf River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC