BoatUS Foundation accepting applications to become Life Jacket Loaner Site
Across the United States, there are over 550 BoatUS Foundation Life Jacket Loaner sites that collectively loan out children's life jackets more than 140,000 times each year. Becoming a new loaner site is now easier with an application cycle that allows marinas, boat clubs, waterfront restaurants or government agencies to apply at any time, speeding the review process.
