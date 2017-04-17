BoatUS Foundation accepting applicati...

BoatUS Foundation accepting applications to become Life Jacket Loaner Site

14 hrs ago Read more: Boating Industry

Across the United States, there are over 550 BoatUS Foundation Life Jacket Loaner sites that collectively loan out children's life jackets more than 140,000 times each year. Becoming a new loaner site is now easier with an application cycle that allows marinas, boat clubs, waterfront restaurants or government agencies to apply at any time, speeding the review process.

