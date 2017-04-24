Boats in Bloom Awards launched to recognise green-fingered boaters
The awards are a way of saying thank you to the several people who bring the waterways to life with plants and flowers. Certificates will be handed out in May till the end of summer to anyone whose boat or waterside planting is putting a smile on the face of passersby.
