Boating ordinance reviewed
AMENDMENTS for a 1948 ordinance on rules and regulations for boating in Burnham Lake, rates, use of boats and penalties, through the Baguio City Council, is recommended by concerned offices after thorough evaluation. City Environment and Parks Management Office head Cordelia Lacsamana and Burnham Park project evaluation officer Joseph Hermogeno were interviewed, as with boating concessionaires and patrons for their recommendations in relation to the ordinance, rental rates and park aesthetics, among others.
