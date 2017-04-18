Boating Accident Injures 13 Year Old
One person is injured after a boating accident Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:30 inside of the 1 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm when 27 year old Daniel Ossola struck the bass boat of 55 year old Conner Christopher.
