Boat screening nets infested vessels
Boating season has just begun in Colorado, and already Colorado Parks and Wildlife has found stowaways on four boats looking to enter state waters, including North Sterling Reservoir. CPW staff performed full decontaminations on four boats infested with zebra or quagga mussels between April 6-13.
