Boat safety class offered at UGL Fire Company
A Boat NJ course will be offered by New Jersey Boating Safety Classes in West Milford on Saturday, April 1. The "Boat NJ" course meets the needs of boaters and personal watercraft operators for a basic overview of boat and PWC operation. The boating safety class is required by the State of New Jersey - Division of State Police Marine Law Enforcement for boat safety education and is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
