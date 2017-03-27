Boat Owners Getting Ready To Make Waves Along Long Island Sound
How do you know its spring along Long Island Sound? Owners begin prepping their boats for a new season on the water, says Jason Trimbach, boat captain at Nautical Solutions in Norwalk. By next week, most people who own boats will be hard to work, checking off items on a to-do list as the weather and the water warms up, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
|Halton Police Marine Unit will be out on the wa... (May '16)
|May '16
|SWAT practices there
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC