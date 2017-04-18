Big plans abound for development on Lake Pontchartrain
For decades, the shore of Lake Pontchartrain from West End Park to South Shore Harbor was a prime destination in New Orleans for dining, boating, family gatherings and entertainment. Neglect and environmental issues diminished its draw over time, however, and Hurricane Katrina nearly wiped out parts, destroying the remaining restaurants at West End Park, wreaking havoc in Orleans Marina, heavily damaging the New Canal Lighthouse, flooding Lakefront Airport and other structures, spreading concern that a generation would grow up without making new memories there.
