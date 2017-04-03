Attendance rose 14 percent at Palm Beach International Boat Show
Stephen Carter, Informa's group CEO tours the 32nd Palm Beach International Boat Show with Andrew Doole, senior vice president, COO of Show Management, which the London-based company recently acquired for $133 million. The weather upgrade on Friday was welcomed by show organizers and exhibitors who were eager to see more people shopping for boats along the docks than the day before.
