Annual Blessing of the Fleet brings out-of-towners and boating enthusiasts to Mount Pleasant

These youngsters paused for the National Anthem during the Blessing of the Fleet at Memorial Waterfront Park, which paid tribute to Mount Pleasant's shrimping and fishing industry on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Wade Spees/Staff With an actor playing Forrest Gump standing by, Matthew Howard proposed marriage to Brady Nicole Gladden aboard the Winds of Fortune shrimp boat at the Blessing of the Fleet at Memorial Waterfront Park on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

